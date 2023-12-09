Tehachapi Police investigate grand theft incident

Video shows an update on the grand theft investigation in Tehachapi. Local man Seth Snowder lost around $5,000 worth of specialized equipment that was taken from his truck parked in his front yard.

Investigative Sergeant Jason Dunham with the Tehachapi PD says no suspect has been identified at this time.

On Nov. 30 between 12:30 and 4:30 a.m., there were four separate thefts within the city, all involving work trucks. Two were in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn, and the other two were residential: one in the 200 block of Brentwood Drive, and the other on the 500 block of Anita Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The morning of Nov. 30 was just like any other for Seth Snowder as he got ready to go to a job. By the time he got there, though, he realized his tools were missing from the back of his truck.

“So then I realized that all of my tools were gone that I’ve been building up for the past seven years,” Snowder said.

Around $5,000 worth of equipment was lost when an unidentified man came up to Snowder’s truck in the middle of the night and broke into it.

“It’s how I go my day-to-day, it’s how I make money," said Snowder. "So the fact that I don’t have tools—I wasn't able to do anything. So that day was ruined.”

As an HVAC tradesman, he says the type of tools he lost were not the kind he could easily replace at a Home Depot, they were special and expensive.

“He just came in here and popped this thing open. I have all of my expensive tools in this one," Snowder says, gesturing to a container on the side of his work truck. "And then, there was a couple of things in this bin, not as important, but still, they got stolen.”

What happened to Seth Snowder was just one of four thefts on the night of the 30th. Tehachapi Police say the total loss was over $18,000 worth of tools stolen. While there is footage of the suspect, Sergeant Jason Dunham says no one has been identified yet.

Sgt. Dunham says the city’s position right off of Highway 58 can make it easy for offenders to victimize the traditionally safe community.

“I’ve worked here for 17 years, so this community— oftentimes people don’t lock things up," said Dunham. "I don’t think they realize that there are people that come here knowing that and want to victimize those people.”

The city increases patrol in business districts during the holiday shopping season, and they encourage everyone to lock their cars and store items securely.

And, they say they’re here to help the community.

“If you feel like your stuff’s not secure and you would like us to check up, we can do that,” Dunham said.

For Snowder, he says he doesn’t believe he will get his tools back. And, the replacement cost will likely come out of his pocket.

“I don’t want that to happen to any other guys. Especially this time of year...it’s Christmas," Snowder said. "We’re working overtime trying to get more money to spend on our families, and then this happens.”

Tehachapi police urge anyone with information on the incidents to contact them at (661) 822-2222.

