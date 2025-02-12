Watch Now
Valentine's Wine Walk returns in Tehachapi

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has devised a creative way to boost business with its Valentine's Wine Walk
The Valentine's Wine Walk in Tehachapi is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The event includes 19 locations and 33 businesses are involved.
Posted

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Valentine's Wine Walk has expanded year in Tehachapi as it includes 19 locations and features 33 businesses

  • The Valentine's Wine Walk in Tehachapi takes place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
  • More information can be found at Tehachapi.com

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valentine’s Day doesn’t end on Friday in Tehachapi. The party keeps going with the Valetine’s Wine Walk.

I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

The Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has a clever way to boost business intertwined with wine and a good time on Saturday.

“We expanded. We have more tasting locations and we were able to include more local businesses,” says Clare Scotti, executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

Scotti, one of the wine walk’s organizers, knows this year’s wine walk is bigger. She held a volunteer orientation Monday night to prepare.

“The main reason for this Wine Walk during the month of February is to give a boost to a lot of our local businesses and our local vineyards who tend to see a slump during this time of year,” Scotti said.

Among the new businesses participating is the Hitching Post, the movie theater that reopened last year.

“For us it’s not about business. It’s about us having our doors open for the community to be able to participate. So we’re super excited to be a part of this year’s wine walk as the movie theater. We’re in a great location. And we thought that offering our location would benefit the wine walk in general," says Amber Mitchell, co-owner, Hitching Post.

For more information visit: Tehachapi Dot Com. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

