A TIGER-SIZED BOND: Former Wasco football players offer siblings advice, praise

When comparing the roster of the 2012 Valley Champion Wasco Tiger's football team and the 2023 Valley Champion Wasco Tiger's football team, there are a handful of players that bear the same name. Jose Robledo and Casper Lopez helped the Tigers to that 2012 title, and now their younger brothers, Hammie Lopez and Jacob Robledo are following in their footsteps.

Now, Hammie and Jacob are slated to do something their brothers never got the opportunity to do, vie for a state title.

Prior to interviewing Hammie and Jacob, 23ABC spoke with Casper and Jose and asked them to record a message to their younger brothers; the video above captures both Hammie and Jacob's reactions to their older brother's messages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ahhh, siblings. We hate ‘em, We love ‘em. I’m Sam Hoyle, your Wasco neighborhood reporter. Did you know there are several sets of siblings that have helped lead the Wasco High School football team to its most recent valley titles?

In 2012, Casper Lopez and Jose Robledo helped the Tigers to a Valley title

“The game was a blur. I mean, I can tell you, all I remember is the ending just kind of, you know, dropping to my knees once we — once we kind of like, took that last knee and just and just overjoyed,” said Jose Robledo.

“It was just one of those moments, you know, it's one of those moments that you never forget, but you also never really remember all the details about it,” said Casper Lopez

Now a decade later, their younger brothers, Hammie Lopez and Jacob Robledo find themselves atop the Valley heap, with an opportunity to continue to play for a state title, something their older brothers never got to do.

“I had a brother that was in the same position as me. He was a junior, though, and but they, like, kind of had a little thing, but it feels great just knowing all this hard work paid off,” said Jacob Robledo.

“I definitely look up to both of my brothers. Um, him especially because he just — he did win the Valley title and he was a big part of that team and I do look up to him,” said Hammie Lopez.

And while the eldest siblings may not have had the opportunity to play for a state title, we asked them what advice they would like to give to their younger brothers.

“Hammie, I am beyond proud of you. All the accomplishments that you've done this year, all the adversity you've faced, you know, from the injury to the tears to the sweat, to the late night practices, to the hours. And there's one thing I want to tell you. Good luck, kid. I love you. Bring it home. I'll be there rooting for you,” said Casper.

“I feel good, uh, now. And that went into my heart a little bit. I love that guy with all my heart, you know,” said Hammie.

“Jacob. Good luck, kid. You've been working hard, dude. You're doing amazing things, man. Just keep doing what you're doing. And, you know, your hard work shows that. Your hard work and your character, you've been — you've been working at this for a long time. You've been playing ball for a long time. Just keep having at it and keep doing you and quit missing so many stinking tackles,” said Jose.

“I just — I really appreciate him because he's always there for supporting me. Like even since I was in youth. He's always been there at every game. Like when— he's there, every game possible,” said Jacob.

With family ties in tow, the Wasco Tigers will face off against the Cerritos Dons this Friday at Artesia High School at 7:30 p.m.

