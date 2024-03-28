COURT DOCS: Tellez was holding a human leg and laughing during incident

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The man arrested in Wasco for removing evidence from a deadly train collision was holding a severed leg and was laughing while the incident was being recorded, according to court documents obtained by 23ABC.

A man was hit and killed by a train Friday morning in Wasco. The documents show the train conductor said they sounded the horn several times to get the attention of the man walking toward the train tracks. Those attempts were unsuccessful as the man stepped onto the tracks and was hit.

This all happened as Rosendo Tellez, 27, was nearby. The documents say that Tellez did not push the victim onto the tracks.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw Tellez holding the leg. They say Tellez said the leg was his, then ran down the street.

Another document says Tellez was waiving the leg and lifting it in the air when the deputies arrived.

Tellez was eventually arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday. To read more about our court coverage on Tellez, click here.

Tellez is back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 3rd at 9:30 am in Shafter.

CHECK OUT THE OFFENSE REPORT BELOW:

