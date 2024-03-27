Man arrested in Wasco with alleged body part appears in court

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Rosendo Tellez made his initial appearance in Kern County Court in Shafter on Tuesday following his arrest where he was found with, what appeared to be, a human body part.



Tellez's initial appearance was for a prior case where he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kern County District Attoney's office filed and arraigned Tellez on four new allegations stemming from Friday's arrest. The allegations include moving a body part from a place that is not a cemetery, disposing of human remains in a place that is not a cemetery, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting law enforcement.

Tellez is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Judge Marcos Camacho set bail for the two cases $7,500. $1,000 for the prior drug possession charge, $6,500 regarding Friday's incident.

