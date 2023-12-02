History clinched as Wasco Football earns state title berth, Tigers stalking more ahead

In a gritty victory, the Wasco High Tigers defeated the Cerritos High Dons, 7-6 in the CIF Division 6-AA playoffs to earn a berth into the D6-AA Championship game next weekend.

The Tigers offense struggled to find a rhythm until the opening possession of the second half when they drove down the field to score on a Hammie Lopez rush from short yardage. The Tigers defense remained stout holding the Dons, a team that hasn't lost since Oct. 6 and has averaged over 37 points per game in that span, to just one score by Josh Park.

Following the game, Wasco players and coaches were emotional, knowing they made school history with the victory and were excited to know they have an opportunity to make history again when they face St. Vincent de Paul next weekend to determine the D6-AA champion.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you don't know. Well, now you know. The celebration is on as the Wasco Tigers are headed to play for a state championship with a 7 to 6 victory over the Cerritos Dons in the semifinal round of the Division 6-AA playoffs. After the game, after the team met, I spoke with a couple of players and their head coach and here were the reactions.

"I'm just happy for my team, happy for my family, happy for my coaches, happy for the community of Wasco," said Hammie Lopez.

"[When] you got the plaque, you buried your head in it. What was going through your head in that moment?" asked 23ABC.

"I was praying to God right there. For giving me this opportunity I have and everything. I thank the Lord, for everything I have and everything I will gain in the future," said Hammie.

"We're going to the biggest game of my life. It just feels pretty good. All the hard work we've been putting in this whole season and since I was a little kid, I've been playing with these kids since, you know, we're all five, six, seven years old. And we just, you know, we're all here at this big game and we just need to keep finishing and push through to the very end," said Ram Lopez.

"It's just — it's just a big moment. Just, you know, I see them clapping and stuff, but, you know, my mom and dad were here to celebrate with me. And, you know, I'm going to go, you know, love them up. And, you know, they've always been there for me and, you know, they're here for me now. So, it's just an awesome moment." said Chad Martinez, Wasco's head football coach.

While it's not exactly known who Wasco will play next week, talking with head coach Chad Martinez, he says they'll play anyone, any time, anywhere.

