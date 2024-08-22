McFarland Discovery Center changing the future of grape growing

MCFARLAND, (Calif.) KERO — A new state of the art facility is finally open in the city of McFarland. The Discovery Center will serve as a hub for innovation, creation and the breeding of new crop varieties.



The new discovery center is located on the outskirts of McFarland. 160 acres dedicated to agriculture research and development.

Equipped with lab space and greenhouses, the new facility will serve as a hub for innovation, creation, the breeding of new crop varieties, and contributing to agricultural advancements.

Not only will this building allow for fresh creative ideas — but it will also serve as an opportunity to increase economic growth in the city as more jobs will become available.



The discovery center is changing the future of agriculture one grape at a time.

On Tuesday morning, McFarland’s new Discovery Center was filled with California growers, representatives of Bloom Fresh and members of the community to celebrate a project roughly three years in the making.

“We want to put new types of grapes out there that are going to encourage people to eat more fruit, enjoy grapes in new ways. Cotton candy grapes was developed right here in Kern County is a great example of that,” said Chief Marketing Officer for Bloom Fresh Fiachra Moloney.

Moloney says the goal is to create a healthier, tastier, more sustainable future.

In order to do this, staff members will have the opportunity to work on cross breeding all natural flavors to truly change how people consume fruit.

Bloom Fresh says attendees included growers from 18 different countries, but David Espinoza with Hronis Inc. in Delano says this is also huge for the local growers.

“I can come and see the new varieties I can touch I can try I can smell. So, it’s awesome to have it here,” said Espinoza. “I don’t have to go to Chile, Peru, or Spain or South Africa to get the same of what we have here locally in McFarland.”

Moloney says when it came to location, McFarland was a perfect seeing as Kern County is known for its agriculture and now that they’re established their roots, they’re ready to grow the future of grape production.

“This desert sun is a good climate for growing grapes because grapes love the sunshine. There really is a huge amount of talent here of expertise here so it really is a perfect place for us,” said Moloney.

The facility has hired 120 people so far and is continuing to expand. For information on job opportunities, click here.

