McFarland High School Graduate set to attend Stanford University!

Coming from a small town community — Vasquez says his accomplishments have more on an impact not only on him and his family, but for future graduates who also have big dreams.

Four years of hard work and two degrees later, one McFarland high graduate is making his academic dreams come true. Jose Vasquez tells me he couldn't have done it without the support from his family and school.

"It's just a really good chance for us to prepare ourselves and it just gives us that idea of what college could be like for a lot of us,” said 18-year-old Jose Vasquez.

Vasquez says he truly feels like the dual enrollment program offered at McFarland High played a part in being accepted into his dream School, Stanford University.

The program allowed him to not only graduate with two degrees but also leave with a 4.8 GPA.

"Neither of my parents were able to attend college, but just you know being able to just knowing that that was kind of like a path into what I wanted to do for my future,” said Vasquez. “It was something that I always kept in mind and always kept me motivated throughout all my years of education."

Throughout high school, not only did Vasquez have a heavy workload, but also participated in the school's ASB club and cross country.

"He was one of the students who challenged us to keep offering more dual enrollment classes because he took them all,” said Assistant Principal of Academics for McFarland High Ben Taylor. “He took all of our AP classes, all of our dual enrollment classes and so we had to continue to challenge him so students like Jose make us a better school for other students too."

Taylor worked with Vasquez, observing his continuous dedication over four years.

Taylor says he isn't surprised that not only did he get accepted into Stanford, but all nine schools that he applied to.

Vasquez says he credits his parents for his successes and in the fall, he's prepared to make them proud once more and eventually earn his third degree.

"They always put education first before anything else and always just kind of let me be able to accomplish that,” said Vasquez. “You know they always took on a lot of responsibilities and challenges to give me my best chance."

Vasquez says he looks forward to pursuing an education in economics and making his family proud.