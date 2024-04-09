Reward for missing McFarland man increases following third anniversary of disappearance

Clarification from the mayor details that the city of McFarland is offering up to $10,000 for anyone who comes forward with information for a conviction of any major crime.

$10,000 for anyone who comes forward with information for a conviction of any major crime. speaking with the family of Oscar Oliva on his third year anniversary of going missing, they say they believe this money will get them closer to finding answers on Oliva's disappearance.

Three years after the disappearance of McFarland resident Oscar Oliva — The Kern Secret Witness Program is providing a reward for anyone with information on his disappearance. The family hoping this incentive will be just enough to make someone with answers come forward.

"The city of McFarland is putting the $10,000 reward and the family is putting the $4,000 reward and also the Secret Witness Hotline I believe is putting down $2,500,” said Marisol Salinas.

The last time we spoke with a cousin of Oscar Oliva, Marisol Salinas, was during McFarland's first victims of violence vigil created by Salinas.

She says it's been a long and stressful three years trying to find answers about Oliva's disappearance but hasn't given up hope.

According to a press release sent out by McFarland PD on April 4th of this year, Oliva went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Father Jaime Oliva says the $4,000 was originally offered when his son first went missing, and the help that they're getting from officials makes him feel like they're closer to answers.

"My community is getting together, they're all getting involved. So it feels good,” said Oliva.

Anyone with information about Oliva’s disappearance is encouraged to call the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121, or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.

The family says while they are content with the progress made in Oliva's case, they hope other families also get closure for their missing loved ones.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

