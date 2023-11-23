Wasco Football riding 'the wave' through the playoffs, championship berth

For the first time in over a decade, the Wasco High school football team is in line for a Valley title, but when comparing the two season they're far from similar. In 2012, when the Tigers won the Div. Four Valley Title, they finished the entirety of their season undefeated. This season, they finished the regular season an even .500, but have gone 5-1 since the beginning of October.

As the final team from Kern County remaining in the playoffs, the Tiger will face the Bishop Union Broncos for the Div. 5 Valley Title in Bishop at 6 p.m.

Fans can gather to help send off the team near the bus lot on Palm Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

Like many of you, the Wasco Tigers are likely settling in or have already wrapped up their Thanksgiving dinners but that's not the main course on their minds right now.

"We've managed to ride the — ride the wave and put ourselves in the position to win one," said Chad Martinez, Wasco Head Football Coach.

The Tigers are set to play for a Valley title on Friday night at 6 p.m. against the Bishop Union Broncos, marking the first time the tigers will play for a title since 2012 when they bested Bakersfield Christian in the Division Four Valley Title game, 29-22.

Looking at the two seasons, the comparisons stop at the Tiger's chance to win a title, going undefeated during the regular season in 2012 and an even .500 this season. Giving head coach Chad Martinez an opportunity to show his team, it's not about who they were to start the season, but who they are now.

"It was a little bit of like, 'Hey, I told you so,' because, you know, a lot of people didn't believe we'd be, you know, I mean, if you were to bet – got the betting odds, a lot of people didn't think we'd be here. You know? Especially after a rocky start. We're an extremely young team and they've grown throughout the season. And, you know, we've been able to showcase that in the playoffs."

And en route to this title chance, the Tigers have been rolling.

"With the exception of the Shafter loss, we haven't lost a single game since, I believe Kennedy. Right? So we are 6-0 in our last whatever. So, just getting those guys in the right spots, executing, doing our job and then getting great buy in from the kids. The kids deserve all the credit. In all reality, none of the credit goes to me or to Chad. These kids bought in and they delivered and they show up every day," said Joe Domniguez, Wasco's offensive coordinator.

"Two years ago, we went undefeated, but it was pretty good. You know, feel better this year. Having a tough season, going 500 and that just feels good because we're in the championship," said Wasco senior Ram Lopez. "It's a dream."

For those wanting to send their team off in style, the Tigers are hosting a parade, sendoff party this Friday at 9:30 a.m. right along Palm Avenue.

