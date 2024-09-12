10-year-old extends gratitude to City of Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — 10-year-old Emily Duran wrote a letter of gratitude to the Delano City Council for all the after school youth programs offered. The programs have allowed her to grow in confidence and make friends.



The city of Delano has been providing after school activities for kids for decades now, but it’s rare that the city gets to hear about the impact. 10-year-old Emily Duran facing her fears to extend her gratitude.

It’s common to see adults or even teenagers speak during public comments in Delano city council meetings, however, it was a 10-year-old that stole the show. Yet, she wasn’t there to express concerns, but to extend her gratitude.

“City of Delano, this evening I want you to know that the experiences you’re giving the kids in our community are truly great,” said fifth grader Emily Duran. “Beyond the great fun and friends they inspire us to dream big.”

This is just a snippet of the words that Emily had to share with members of the city council.

The 5th grader from Nueva Vista Elementary School has been apart of various city programs since she was in kindergarten. She started in basketball and from there, she graduated to Fitness Camp, Easter Camp, T-Ball and more.

“I made it because I wanted to thank the city for all of the wonderful recreation centers and the things that they host there,” said Emily.

Duran says at first she was hesitant to express her thanks, and says it was her mother who truly pushed her.

“I was happy to hear that she enjoyed it but I told her that I believe the rec center and and maybe even the police department would love to hear those words even more, said mother Lydia Ruelas Duran. “So, that’s when I encouraged her to write them a letter because it brought them a lot of happiness to hear what the experience was for them.”

Mrs. Duran says her daughter also wrote a thank you letter to the police department along with a box of donuts as a thank you to her favorite program, the Jr Police Academy.

Father Miguel Duran says growing up participating in these same programs has made him appreciate city officials and wants to instill that into his children.

“We can become experts about complaining about things, but also my wife and I want to instill in them that when someone goes out of their way and does something nice for you and you enjoy and benefit from it, as the young people say, its important to give people their flowers,” said Mr. Duran.

Emily says not only has her confidence grown because of these programs, but it’s also helped her pinpoint what she wants to do in the future.

“I’ll go to the coast guard so that I can learn new skills and they’ll pay for college. Then, when I go to UCLA, I’m going to get a jurors doctorate and become the first female Latina president but before that I’m going to become state senator,” said Emily.

Duran still has a long way before becoming the first Latina president. For now, she’s mainly looking forward to her 14th birthday to become an official Police Explorer.

