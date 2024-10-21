46th Annual Philippine Weekend is here!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — After a five year hiatus, Philippine weekend has returned to Delano, for a three day celebration. Festivities took place at 40 Acres with the exception of some events.

Philippine weekend takes place from October 18th to 20th however early celebrations started on the 12th for the tiny tots pageant MC’d by our very own Raquel Calo.

The last Philippine weekend took place in 2019

Friday kicks off the official weekend with an Adobo cook off, a classic Philippine dish which starts at 5:30 pm.

Saturday the 19 will be jam packed with events. A basketball and golf tournament will kick off the morning along with a parade, car show and more.

The 20 will conclude the 46 annual Philippine weekend with a Bario fiesta a singing contest and more.

Most of these events will be taking place at the historic 40 acres site in Delano with the exception of a few events. For a full itinerary click here

