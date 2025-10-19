47th Philippine Weekend Returns to Delano, Celebrating Culture, Community, and Filipino Pride

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — DELANO, Calif. — The vibrant sights, sounds, and flavors of the Philippines returned to Kern County as the 47th Annual Philippine Weekend kicked off in Delano, drawing families, performers, and food lovers alike to celebrate Filipino heritage and pride.

As the scent of sizzling adobo and sweet native desserts filled the air, the streets of Delano came alive with traditional music, colorful cultural attire, and joyful community spirit.

You can smell the flavors of home—hear the music that makes your feet move—and feel the pride in every flag waved and every dance performed," said event organizer Jay Tamsi, whose father founded Philippine Weekend nearly five decades ago.

"We want people to know we are proud and united, and we want to share that through music, food, art—and especially through our young ones."Now, Tamsi carries the torch, ensuring that the celebration not only honors Filipino traditions but also inspires future leaders within the community.

"We want our young people to see their value and know they can be the future leaders of Delano. This is about pride, culture, and giving our community something to celebrate."

A Festival of Flavor, Fun, and Filipino Spirit

Attendees are enjoying two days of festivities featuring everything from car shows and dance contests to singing competitions and food stalls brimming with Filipino classics like pancit, lumpia, and halo-halo.

Vanessa O’Brien, a Filipina now living in Kernville, attended with her family to reconnect with her roots.

O'Brien says,"We’re so excited to try all the Filipino desserts—my Lola can’t wait! And of course, the karaoke and dance contests. Every Filipino household has a karaoke machine—it’s in our blood!"

And the celebration wasn’t just for those of Filipino descent. Community members of all backgrounds were welcomed with open arms—and open plates.

Travis Shields, a first-time attendee, came for the cars but stayed for the food.

Shields explains,"I don’t know much about Filipino food—I just know there’s a lot of noodles, beef, and pork. That’s why I’m here, to try something new and have fun with everyone."

More Than a Festival—A Legacy

From cultural dances to heartfelt tributes, Philippine Weekend is a reminder of the strength, humility, and generosity at the core of Filipino identity.

Tamsi shares,"We’re proud to be Filipino Americans. We’re strong, we’re humble, and we’re giving. We want to share our culture with everyone—because unity doesn’t mean being the same, it means coming together."As the weekend came to a close, the celebration left behind more than just the scent of delicious food—it left behind a message of resilience, pride, and cultural unity.

And for Kern County’s Filipino community, it’s a powerful reminder: their roots run deep, their traditions are thriving, and their future is bright.

Stay tuned—there’s more coverage to come from this unforgettable Philippine Weekend.

