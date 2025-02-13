58th World Ag Expo welcomes new innovations

TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — The 2025 World Ag Expo featured many new innovations surrounding the use of technology. 23ABC was at the expo and highlights the winners of the top 10 new product winners.



This year's theme for the World Ag Expo was "Paving the way for Ag and Technology".

With over 1,000 exhibits displayed, there was something for everyone.

More than 100,000 people were in attendance.

“This actually detects the acoustic signature of a honey bee inside of the trees. Inside of almond trees, blueberries, apples, cherries, things like that,” said Field Marketing Manager for BeeHero Daniel Teran.

The bee hero, according to Teran, can detect things like temperature and hive strength.

This information, can allow farmers and bee keepers to strategically place their hives to better improve crop growth.

“Currently, bee keepers are facing 50% to 70% of colony losses and our beehives are actually doing fairly well to that,” said Teran.

Bee Hero is one of nine to receive the award for top 10 new product winner.

Walking the grounds and speaking with other winners, it was clear they all shared one goal, how to make a farmers job easier.

The Garford company also taking on an environmentally friendly approach with their electric weeder.

“We send electricity down through the plant so it actually boils the plant all the down through the roots, so there’s no chemicals and no disturbing of the soil,” said Bryan Saylor with Garford.

When it comes to the machinery of the AG expo, the company Oxbo says, their new berry harvester has the technology to reduce labor by up to 75%.

“As fruit is continuing being filed into the lug, we have room here for two full lugs that can then be stacked onto the rear of the machine and the process continues,” said Product Sport Specialist for Oxbo Loren Vandergiessen.

