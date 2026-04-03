6,000 Eggs and Counting: Delano’s Easter Hunt Brings Community Together

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Before the baskets fill and the hunt begins, there’s a behind-the-scenes rush most never see. Hundreds of eggs, boiling pots, and a small army of volunteers racing the clock to bring a beloved Easter tradition to life.

“It’s nice to help people and I like to just help people because it makes me happy sometimes,” said volunteer Kayla Hernandez.

Meet 8-year-old Kayla Hernandez, instead of spending her spring break at home, she’s with her sisters preparing thousands of eggs for the annual easter egg hunt.

The event started small, then grew to a couple hundred eggs, to now almost 6,000 eggs in 2026, real eggs.

“It’s really good for kids to come out to come out and meet other new people instead of being home and like laying down all day,” said volunteer Jacklyn Elston.

The hunt has been a tradition for the past 46 years set up by the Kiwanis club of Delano.

Member Arnold Morrison has overseen the project for years and tells me, it’s more than just any egg hunt.

“It has grown from just a simple egg hunt now to we also have an egg toss, we have bounce houses, we even have informational booths that are allowed to come in and we don’t charge for that,” said Morrison.

Morrison says the eggs were donated by Demler Enterprises and to boil, dye, and prep each one took an entire morning.

But by using real eggs, Morrison says it continues to get kids excited about the event and in turn, continues the tradition of volunteers coming out each year.

“I’d rather be here than at home laying down doing nothing,” said Elston.

The annual Easter egg hunt will take place Saturday April 4th at the Delano High School Stadium from 10am to 12pm.

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