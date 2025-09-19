A Department of the People: Delano Opens Dialogue on Immigration and Safety

Delano residents gathered Wednesday evening at the Jefferson Center for a first-of-its-kind town hall aimed at building trust and addressing concerns around immigration, rights, and public safety.

The event, titled “Understanding Your Rights and Roles,” brought together community members, local leaders, and law enforcement for an open conversation about fears tied to immigration.

Delano Police Chief Jerry Nicholson emphasized that his department’s mission is public safety, not immigration enforcement.

“We do not detain individuals for civil immigration violations or warrants,” said Chief Nicholson. “We’re a department of the people, for the people. Some members of the police department that work for me were born in different countries. If you call us for help, we’re going to respond and we’re going to help you, whether you are documented or undocumented, it doesn’t matter.”

Nicholson says that officers are prohibited from acting on suspected immigration violations unless specifically required by state or federal law.

City Council member Salvador Solorio-Ruiz helped organize the event and says it was important to create a space where residents could openly address their fears.

“Not only in Delano but all around, there’s a lot of fear and this is a personal topic for a lot of people,” said Solorio-Ruiz. “It’s important for us to lower the temperature a bit, at least on what the role of the city is and the role of the police department.”

The town hall also featured local attorneys who provided legal insights, as well as a Q&A session where residents engaged directly with speakers and officers.

To connect families with additional resources, the United Farm Workers and Building Healthy Communities were also present.

Solorio Ruiz says, their involvement was crucial since they regularly hear concerns directly from residents.

“They’re the ones on the ground, they’re the ones communicating to residents about this fear that they have and their concerns, so we thought it was appropriate to bring them in,” said Solorio-Ruiz.

Organizers say this town hall is just the beginning. More conversations are planned to strengthen trust, raise awareness, and encourage community members to reach out with questions.

