A fight to stay on the council: Delano incumbents seek reelection

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Four names will appear on the ballot for Delano City Council: Mario Nunez, Liz Morris, Carlton Lennon and Elizabeth Arteaga Gonzalez.

Incumbents Mario Nunez and Liz Morris are both running to keep their seats.

Nunez says his work on the city council began in 2022, and he currently serves as vice mayor. He says he initially ran because he didn't like the direction the council was heading in.

During his time in office, Nunez has focused on expanding recreational programs for youth and senior citizens and has been part of conversations surrounding improvements to city infrastructure. He says he already has a to-do list ready if he's reelected.

"Some of the things I want to do is continue to keep technology up with our public safety. We just got some funding for our parks. We want to rehab all our parks citywide. I would like to start with Cecil Avenue Park," Nunez said.

Unlike Nunez, Liz Morris says she wasn't initially interested in local politics. She joined the council after her late husband was elected and later passed away.

Nineteen years later, and after four terms serving as mayor, Morris says some of her biggest accomplishments include the creation and growth of the Marketplace, as well as advocating to bring the new aquatics center to Delano.

"In the future, you know, we are still focused on a lot of retail. We want to get a national retailer here. We'd like to bring a Chili's or something like that here. I would like to see our downtown revitalized a bit," Morris said.

As the countdown to Election Day continues, both Morris and Nunez shared final words with the community.

"People can see the work I've done in the last 19 years and the progress that we've made in our community, and hopefully we can continue to move the city forward and keep the momentum going," Morris said.

Nunez said he remains focused on serving Delano.

"I'm here for the public of Delano. I don't have any public interest. I'm not right or left, I'm independent. I don't owe anything. I listen to you and I bring stuff forward. I may not be perfect, but I do have Delano's best interest in mind," Nunez said.

November 3rd is quickly approaching, and we’re continuing to break down who’s on your ballot. Check out our America Votes page to learn more.

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