A Lifetime of Service: David Vivas continues giving back to Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) —

He’s a familiar face in the community, and like many in the city of Delano, holds many titles. However above them all, David Vivas calls himself a servant to the community.

Sitting down with David Vivas, we asked him what it is about Delano that makes him want to continue to give back. He responded,

“I’ve always had the mindset that somebody has to step up to do whatever needs to be done, if you see a need fill it.”

David Vivas has lived in Delano his entire life. Instead of leaving the small town that raised him after high school, he tells me he stayed for one purpose: to give back to the community he calls home.

In order to do that, Vivas says he’s had to wear a lot of different hats.

“Some know me as an advocate for victims of crime, I serve on several committees here in Delano, I’m on the police law enforcement liaison board, I sit as a chairman for the prison here locally,” said Vivas.

But perhaps the role most people in Delano know him by is pastor.

For Vivas, his faith and his service to the community often go hand in hand.

“Very passionate with what I do. I believe in what I do I believe in what I do, I do everything to serve and be in service to people,” said Vivas. “This is not a career choice I’ve made its a calling.”

Over the years, giving back has taken many shapes for Vivas.

23ABC has spoken with him numerous times at a variety of gatherings — from sharing his thoughts at city council meetings, to speaking at vigils for victims of violence, both for the community and for his own son, Adam Guillen, whose 2020 murder case remains unsolved.

Vivas says service is embedded in his daily life. Sometimes, he adds, it’s the little things that have the biggest impact:

Offering support, having a conversation, or just being present for someone during their toughest moments.

“I can’t solve everyones problems, I can’t solve all their issues but if I can make the difference in the life of one person then I know that right there, that brings me fulfillment to myself,” said Vivas.

Pastor Vivas says retirement just isn’t in the cards for him as he’s getting ready to host yet another event that aims to bring justice to local families that have lost their loved ones to violence.

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