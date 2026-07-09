A sweet start: Nothing Bundt Cakes prepares to give back to the community

A sweet new smell is filling the air in Delano. Nothing Bundt Cakes is now open, and it’s celebrating in a way that brings the community together.

Ever since their soft opening on June 19, countless customers have walked through the front doors of Nothing Bundt Cakes looking for a sweet treat.

With an official grand opening set for July 11, the bakery is getting ready to prepare something sweeter, giving back.

“Tomorrow, on Thursday, 20% of our Delano chamber of commerce here, its our n on profit,” said General Manager of Nothing Bundt Cakes Iliana Hernandez.

Although customers come for the cakes, general manager and lifetime Delano local Iliana Hernandez says the goal has always been to give back to the community that's welcomed the business.

“Giving back to them initially is going to give back to the rest of us so we can continue to grow and expand for the future,” said Hernandez.

It’s this community-first approach that's getting locals excited about the promotion.

“Thats great,” said customer Robert Chavira.

“I think that’s wonderful because anything to help the community because you know thats us we are the community you know so we need all the help we can get,” said customer Kathy Hensley.

As a nonprofit, President and CEO Sunshine Hernandez says fundraisers like these are often a key piece in helping to continue their mission.

“Community partners like nothing bundt cakes like other sponsors that we have, they help keep our programing going,” said Hernandez.

Programs like their most recent Fourth of July festivities, an event that benefits all ages.

Nothing Bundt Cakes says the fundraiser is their way of showing appreciation to Delano for the warm welcome, while investing in an organization dedicated to strengthening and uplifting the community.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 550 Woollomes Avenue, Suite 105. Community members can stop by from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 9, not only for a treat, but for an opportunity to make a meaningful impact locally.

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