Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelano / McFarland

Actions

A Year of Giving in 2025

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church food pantry saw record numbers in 2025 as more Delano families turned to food drives for help.
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church food pantry saw record numbers in 2025 as more Delano families turned to food drives for help.
A Year of Giving in 2025
Posted

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/02/2026

Showers Late

-° / 57°

44%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Cloudy

64° / 52°

23%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers Early

58° / 48°

40%

Monday

01/05/2026

Cloudy

59° / 47°

24%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 46°

23%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers

54° / 43°

32%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Mostly Clear

52° / 38°

6%

Friday

01/09/2026

Mostly Clear

54° / 36°

4%