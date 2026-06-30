After months of heated debate, Delano trustees approve new school name

For years, students and alumni have referred to their high school as Cesar Chavez High School. However, months of back-and-forth discussions is changing that, confirming a name change just in time for the fall semester.

“In keeping with the history of the school I think that leaving the name Chavez in there isn’t a bad idea, I think Chavez Collegiate High School would be a great name for that school and that’s my motion,” said board member Arnold Morrison.

The motion passed unanimously, closing the chapter on a months-long debate over the school’s new name.

The controversy began in March, when sexual assault allegations against labor leader Cesar Chavez surfaced, sparking a passionate, student-led petition to rename the school.

For months, board members examined the possibilities. While they reviewed names considered when the campus opened in 2003, they ultimately determined those no longer captured the school’s current identity or values.

"It does honor the legacy of the farm labor movement, and that's what it's all about in Delano,” said Morrison. “For that school, that's what it was from the very beginning."

Morrison says keeping "Chavez" in the name allows the school to continue honoring Delano's connection to the farm labor movement while shifting the focus away from one individual.

The board was initially expected to choose a name from the school's original naming addendum to avoid a potential $100,000 cost. But after legal review, trustees determined that naming the school Chavez Collegiate High School, while keeping the initials C.C.H.S., would not require that payment.

“By leaving the Chavez name in there, the risk is minimal for us to have to once again come up with another $100,000 and the other reason that we kept the CC is because financially it’ll make a lot more sense when they have to change things at the high school, that’ll be much less expensive that way,” said Morrison.

Along with keeping the acronym to help cut costs, the school will also be keeping its mascot, the Titans.

In a statement sent to 23ABC, the district says “We understand that this decision carries significance for many in our community. Our responsibility is to lead with clarity and move forward in a way that supports our students and honors the

values of our district.”

Although the name change has been approved, district leaders say the transition will take time as signs, documents and other materials are updated before students return this fall.

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