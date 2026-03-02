Albany Park Elementary kicks off Read Across America Week

Instead of focusing on solving math questions, students here at Albany park elementary had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a love for reading. It’s all thanks to a national event called Read Across America.

“I like this event because we get to read lots of books that I’ve never read and we can learn about the book,” said student Caren Casimiro.

Students like Caren Casimiro we’re immersed in the world of reading but not by their teachers.

But from people in their community with different careers.

“It’s nice to have people from the community because most students don’t get to meet them outside of events like this,” said reading interventionist for Albany Elementary School Alexis Fuentes.

Formally known as Dr. Seuss Day, reading interventionist for Albany Alexis Fuentes says Read Across America gets all the students excited, which in turn helps increase their reading levels.

According to the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, the almost 50% of the districts students are at or meeting ELA levels.

But ultimately, Fuentes says the event is all about encouraging kids to read simply for the joy of it.

And for students like Francheska Sisperos, books have already becoming a lifelong love.

“What I like about reading is that it will help you in the future like you will be smarter,” said Francheska.

Although this event is only for a limited time, it’s important to get kids excited about reading everyday, both at home and at school.

