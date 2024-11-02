Annual Veterans Day Parade returns to Delano!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — For the past three years, the Delano Hometown Heroes Committee has been putting on the local Veterans Day parade. They're expecting a big turnout and are grateful for the rapid growth in popularity.

The Bakersfield Veterans Day parade has been a staple in the county for years. However recently, members of Delano's hometown hero’s committee have brought celebrations locally. It’s almost time for the Delano’s third Veterans Day parade.

“I know Delano is excited about our third parade and about honoring our veterans and first responders,” said President of Delano’s Hometown Heroes Committee Sally Medrano. “We have about 50 entries this year, so it will be a good parade.”

Medrano says along with the entries, they’re especially proud of the increase in banners bought.

“This year we had 36 banners that were sold. That added onto to our 26 from last year so we have quite a bit of banners down Main Street,” said Medrano.

Medrano says the displayed banners highlight an active duty or veteran from Delano, along with their name and branch.

This year first responders and military personnel will take part including the main honor of Grand Marshall is going posthumously to Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., a counselor for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation who was shot and killed in August of 2022.

“He’s a vet, one he was still in law enforcement and he was very important to our community. Veterans and first responders are important to our community it’s how we work,” said Medrano.

It starts at 10am Nov 2nd on the corner of 8th and Main, then through 14th Avenue, to Jefferson Avenue, and then back to 8th Avenue.

Medrano says she’s expecting a big turnout just like last year and hopes to leave one impact on attendees.

“If you can take away pride and a good memory just watching the floats and all of the participants then I think we’ve done our job in honoring veterans and first responders,” said Medrano.

With a successful parade now for the last three years, event organizers say they’re looking forward to see the growth in support in the coming years.

