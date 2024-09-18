Battles Over the Jefferson Center in Delano come to an end

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A 3-2 vote officially settled the debate over the usage of the Jefferson Center. For the first half of the say, the center belongs to the seniors, and in the second half, it's available to the public.



After weeks of conversations between senior citizens and the city of Delano, a decision has been made on the future of their center.

In a 3-2 vote, Council members ruled that the seniors will stay at the Jefferson Center.

Initial issues about relocation from the Jefferson to the Ellington Center were centered around lack of space, bathrooms, and lack of transportation.



When the senior center of Delano was created in 1977, no one could have predicted how important the building would become, so much so that conversations about potential relocation caught the attention of many throughout the city.

Discussions have come to an end and, the building remains.

Joy filled the council chambers Monday night as the final decision was announced.

In a 3 to 2 vote, the council decided that the seniors would remain at the Jefferson Center, which would also be utilized as an event center for the public.

We first told you of the situation on September 3rd, when seniors at the center spoke out about the thought of losing their location.

Issues about relocation from the Jefferson to the Ellington Center were centered around a lack of space, bathrooms, and transportation.

"We don't want to move. They told us that we weren't going to move, and now they're still telling us we're going to move, and we have a lot of friends here, and I don't know if some of them will be able to go to the other place,” said senior Sally Dominguez.

Three options were presented to the council.

After choosing the last one, 23abc caught up with the mayor to get his input as he voted no.

"Of course, my proposal, my support, was to make it a permanent full-time senior center so that the senior center can be converted to something a little bit more welcoming, add more services and programs, but you know it happens,” said Mayor Alindajao.

Hours will remain the same for seniors. To rent out the facility, you can visit the city website or inquire in person at the 11th Avenue Community Center.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

