"Best of Delano" awards are here!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Chamber of Commerce has decided to create certain awards for residents of Delano. These awards range from best barber, best volunteer, and best tacos.

Back in the day, the local newspaper used to distribute certificates recognizing local businesses.Now, the chamber is doing something similar.

It will be the third annual but this is the first time that the Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the “Best of Delano” awards.

With over 30 topics to choose from, awards range from best bakery, best coffee, and best florist.



The city of Delano is rich in culture. From the different businesses in town to the people that make it all work.

It’s because of this that the chamber is hosting an awards ceremony to celebrate the community and their hard work.

In past years, the Delano Chamber of Commerce has hosted award ceremonies, however, they were directed for chamber members only.

But that changes this year as the chamber has put together the “Best of Delano” awards. There’s over 40 categories to choose from from best restaurant, to best coffee, even best volunteer.

“It’s a major accomplishment to have a business and to succeed, you have to you know keep that engagement going within the community so I feel like this is a way to recognize those businesses, give them an extra platform to actually market their business,” said President of the Chamber Sunshine Hernandez.

Hernandez says the awards go beyond Delano businesses as well. She says business from Bakersfield could also be nominated if they provide services to Delano.

Since opening up the nominations on September 25, there have been over 3,400 voters with over 20,000 votes being submitted.

The deadline to submit nominations is October 18 by 3 p.m.

Winners will be announced and awarded at the Delano State of the City, Board Installation and Community Awards on October 25.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

