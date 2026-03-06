Brown water from your tap? McFarland officials explain hydrant flushing program

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The City of McFarland Water Department has begun its annual fire hydrant flushing program, ensuring the city’s water system safe and reliable.

When asked what exactly the city was looking for when flushing out fire hydrants, Public Works Director Yerlys Hernandez said, “Obviously the first thing is for the water to come out clear, as you’ll notice when we first opened up the fire hydrant you’ll notice a lot of sediment that was coming out of the hydrant, as we let it run for a couple of minutes you’ll notice the water start to come out clear.”

Hernandez says this annual flushing program is vital for keeping the community’s water system safe.

Running from March 4 to March 19, the city has been divided into ten sections to carry out the work.

One common side effect, temporary brown or murky water in homes. It may look alarming, but officials assure residents it’s harmless and nothing to worry about.

“If residents to experience some discoloration in their water, its recommended for them to flush their system at least for a few minutes or their faucets or their showers, but it is safe,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says the only thing that might be at risk is white clothing, so it’s best to wash white clothes after the flushing is done in the area.

A flushing map and schedule are available here. Officials note the schedule could change depending on operational needs.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

