CDCR: Most likely that escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez is no longer in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — As the search for escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez continues, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation believes that he is no longer in the Delano area.

Per a release on Thursday from the CDCR they say "Investigators have determined the security risk around Delano has subsided as it is most likely escapee Cesar Hernandez has fled the area."

Hernandez escaped from custody on Monday, and has been missing since. Several days of school has been canceled in the city as a result. Due to safety concerns some community events were postponed including the Delano Christmas Parade.

The CDCR goes on to say "We are listening to the concerns of the community and school districts regarding this situation and want to assure the Delano community that CDCR is fully committed to locating and apprehending Hernandez."

