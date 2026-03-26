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Cesar Chavez Day renamed to Farmworkers Day

The California Senate voted unanimously to pass the bill to rename the March 31 holiday known as Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day
Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day
California State Senate
Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day
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DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Senate has voted to rename Cesar Chavez Day to "Farm workers Day" during Thursday's session.

The bill, known as AB 2156, was authored by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas with Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

Assemblymembers Jasmeet Bains, Stan Ellis, and Tom Lackey and State Senators Melissa Hurtado and Shannon Grove were all co-authors of the bill.

The Senate voted unanimously to pass the change. It still needs to head to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk before it takes effect immediately in California.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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