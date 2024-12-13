Cesar E. Chavez High School Girls tennis team makes city history

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On November 12, the girls tennis team of Cesar Chavez High School became the first school in Delano to become CIF Division 4 Valley Champions. This comes three years after being continuous runner ups.



The Cesar Chavez High School varsity girls tennis team has been undefeated as the South Sequoia Champions for the past 5 years.

Coach Frank Garay says they were down with their doubles teams by 1-2. Meaning they had to win 4 of the 6 singles matches.

The multiple awards displayed at Cesar Chavez high school show just how skilled these students are. While the schools tennis team has gained quite a bit of titles, one more plaque will soon be added to the list.

“I think our close bond off the court really contributes to our success on the court, when you’re playing doubles especially you need to have chemistry with your partner,” said team captain Samantha Valdez. “It honestly just shows how great of a team we are. I mean it takes a good player to win a game but it takes a great team to win a match and that’s exactly what we have here.”

Valdez says it’s been a roller coaster the past four years, attending competitions and coming back stronger every game.

The team has won awards in the past, being labeled as undefeated champions in the South Sequoia Champions 5 years in a row.

But they’ve also been on a mission

“Basically the last couple of years, we walked away thinking we have unfinished business and it was sad for the ones that graduated,” said tennis coach Frank Garay.

Gray says the girls have been runner up in the CIF Division 4 Valley Championships for the past three years.

“Last year when we lost valley, we all went to wing stop together to celebrate because although we lost we made it this far and that's what mattered,” said Valdez.

However this changed on November 12.

“We are the first valley champion team tennis team, boys or girls, for the city of Delano so it’s a historic moment,” said Gary.

The girls will be having their annual banquet Thursday evening in the schools library. Celebrating their victories and planning for next season.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

