Cesar E. Chavez Titan Band looks to reclaim state title in upcoming competition

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The California State Band Championships will include 16 high school bands. Out of that, three schools come from Delano. With Cesar Chavez taking home the trophy last year, the goal is to do it again.

Out of the 16 schools competing in the California State Band Championships, three schools come from Delano.

Last year's championships, Cesar E. Chavez High school will be returning with the hopes of collecting a second title.

According to school officials at Cesar Chavez, last year was the first time that a Northern Division School had been ranked first in the state heading into the competition.



For the past year, high school bands across the state have been practicing and performing, preparing themselves for the final state competition. Out of the 16 schools competing in the California State Band Championships, 3 come from Delano.

The Cesar Chavez High School band practices for about 2 to 4 hours almost every day before every tournament.

The hard work paying off and giving them the opportunity to earn the California State Band Championships, but this competition is a familiar feeling.

“Last year we went down there again as the top 2A group here from Northern California and we actually won the state championships last year against all the other Southern California schools which is just amazing for us,” said Band Director Alex Gonzales.

Gonzales says they won’t be the only ones from Delano attending, RFK High and Delano High have also qualified as finalists.

Gonzales says with Delano being relatively small compared to other city’s, it’s heartwarming to know that their schools are able to function at a high level.

“If we won and RFK, and DT were to also place high in the completion I would be super proud of Delano because that’s where I came from,” said Andrei Dumlao.

Dumlao has been in band all four years of high school and remembers last years’ championship win.

Senior Nathaly Mendoza, is hoping to go out with a bang this year, and show competitions that great things can come from small cities.

“We all know what it’s like to live in a place where we don’t get as much help or as much attention as many places have,” said Mendoza.

The CSBC for divisions 1-3 will be taking place in Garden Grove on Saturday November 23.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

