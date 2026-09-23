City of Delano gives youth a seat at the table

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — When it comes to decision-making in politics, young people don’t always get a seat at the table. However that’s about to change in Delano. That’s because a new youth council giving local students the chance to have their voices heard.

“This body is going to change young peoples lives in Delano because it’s going to give them an opportunity to access their government, which is the best thing people can do,” said Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.

The idea was first championed in 2024 by Councilmember Sal Solorio Ruiz, who wanted to create more opportunities for young people to get involved in their community.

Now, two years later, that vision is becoming a reality.

“NextGen Delano leaders,” said Mayor Ruiz. “This council, this body makes sure we put our young people first.”

The initiative is open to high school students across the city and is designed to give them a firsthand look at how local government works, while also giving city leaders direct insight into the voices and concerns of Delano’s younger generation.

Even though the program was only recently announced, it’s already generating excitement among local students.

“I believe this can be a really good idea for us students to be able to voice ourselves,” said student Natalia Gutierrez.

Student Ayari Pompa adds, “I feel like there’s a difference in what teachers see thats a problem with students and then what we see within ourselves as students that we would want changed.”

Mayor Solorio-Ruiz says the council will meet regularly, giving students the chance to raise concerns they see in their schools and community and work alongside city leaders on possible solutions.

Students will also gain firsthand experience in how local government operates and what goes into making decisions that affect the people of Delano.

While the council is a new opportunity for students, Mayor Ruiz says the larger goal is to ensure young voices remain part of the conversation moving forward.

“City Hall is theirs, this is the peoples house,” said Mayor Ruiz. “It belongs to the community, It belongs to the young people and thats what this board does, it gives them the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

A total of five students will be selected to serve on the council, with applications open through October 8th. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

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