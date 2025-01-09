Cockfighting bust takes place in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On Sunday January 5th, a farmer discovered a group of people on his property in the area of Avenue 16 and Road 176, where cockfighting was taking place. Officers arrested 5 individuals in connection.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where people from across the state were found at this event with deputy’s arresting five.

14 live roosters were taken along with several deceased roosters.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.



On Sunday January 5th, in an orchard field, Tulare County Sheriff Officers encountered a devastating scene. 14 live roosters and multiple dead roosters were found in connection to a cockfighting gathering.

"It's illegal so they like to keep it hidden from view and in this case they were within the orchard,” said Detective Ryan Pugh. The only reason they were found at all was because the farmer was driving through his orchard.

Detective Ryan Pugh says law enforcement is aware that cockfighting takes place however it can be difficult to make an arrest as those gatherings can take place almost anywhere and typically at night in rural areas.

Detective Pugh says there were an estimated 50 people at the event, which also included makeshift arenas and a trophy.

"They ran, jumped in their vehicles and fled the area but deputies were able to detain five and those five individuals were arrested for various charges relating to the rooster fights,” Detective Pugh.

Charges for this can include illegally spectating an animal fight, possession of weapons in relation to the fights and illegal possession of a bird or any animal for fighting purposes.

A statement by the Delano Police Department states, "Incidents of this nature are not commonly reported to our agency, and there is no known recurring issue related to rooster fighting within the city limits at this time."

Detective Pugh says though it occurred just North of Delano, there were people in attendance from all over the state.

"Our arrestees were from Kern County, primarily from Bakersfield but we have identified a couple others that may have been involved that were as far away as Garden Grove and Sacramento areas,” said Detective Pugh.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriffs Office at (559) 733-6218.

