Congressional Candidate Randy Villegas calls for gas tax suspension as fuel prices rise

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — With drivers feeling the sting of rising gas prices, congressional candidate Randy Villegas made fuel costs a central focus of his campaign message Thursday. The Democratic challenger called for a temporary suspension of the federal gas and diesel tax to provide relief at the pump.

“Working people are getting squeezed from every direction and they cannot afford another dollar coming out other pockets,” said Congressional District candidate Randy Villegas. “That’s why I’m calling on Congress to immediately suspend the federal gas and diesel tax to lower costs and give some relief to families at home.”

Standing outside a South Bakersfield gas station Thursday, Democratic congressional candidate Randy Villegas says with drivers now paying almost seven dollars a gallon for diesel, the time to act is now.

“Here in the Valley where so many people commute, just to earn a paycheck, gas isn’t a luxury it’s a necessity and when gas prices go up, everything gets more expensive,” said Villegas.

During his speech, Villegas claimed the rise in costs is a result of the ongoing war in Iran, pointing to his challenger David Valadao and his involvement in the voting process.

“Let’s be clear, David Valadao voted not just once, not just twice, but six times for this war in Iran that is leading to the record-breaking prices you’re seeing for gas and diesel behind me today,” said Villegas.

Villegas also made his stance known on behalf of the oil and gas companies and its workforce, arguing that lowering prices and protecting local energy jobs should be priorities for Valley families and businesses.

“I will not support policies that put our oil and gas livelihoods in jeopardy, I support an all of the above energy approach that protects our oil and gas jobs that we have today while creating the next generation of good paying jobs in solar, geothermal, battery storage, and other American energy industries,” said Villegas.

Election Day is on November 3rd. mail-in ballots can be dropped off at election drop boxes throughout the county or must be postmarked by Election Day.

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