Congressmen David Valadao visits Northern Kern County communities

Just months before the election, Congressmen David Valadao made his way to both Delano and McFarland to discuss the start of beautification projects coming to Kern County.

$6 million in funding was secured for the city of Delano to kick start their Well 42 project. Set to bring more clean drinking water and a treatment plant.

Another $6 million was reserved for the city of McFarland to kick start road construction in the area.



It was a busy Wednesday for Congressman David Valadao. Making his way to the communities of Delano and McFarland to discuss projects coming to those areas, backed by federal dollars. It's all to kickstart the next steps in city development.

Congressmen Valadao started the day in Delano. Meeting with city officials and doing a walk-through of a water plant, while discussing their groundbreaking project — the Well 42 project.

"We've had about 1,00 homes approved in that area so well 42 will provide the water needed for that area and it will include an arsenic filter, so it will remove arsenic,” said Public Works Director Roman Dowling.

Dowling says Well 42 will become one of the larger wells in the city. With $6 million in funding, Dowling says that's enough to cover everything from electrical gear to generators, and future site improvements.

Congressmen Valadao says the money came from the Appropriations Act through a community funding project request.

"I like that type of system because we're the ones closest to the people. Instead of allowing some bureaucrat in Washington D.C. to make decisions on where money is going to go, we can do that,” said Congressmen Valadao. “So, just taking a look around at an existing project to give us an idea of what the new project will look like."

However, his visit didn't stop there. The Congressmen then made his way to McFarland to discuss another groundbreaking $6 million project.

"We all know the conditions of our streets. Years of neglect and limited funding have left our state — our city in disrepair. Instead of being able to maintain our roads in a less costly measure, we are now forced to take complete reconstruction,” said Mayor Saul Ayon.

Mayor Ayon says this funding covers the cost of both overpasses and ten residential streets such as San Pedro and San Lucas.

Congressmen Valadao saying these road repairs go beyond smoother driving for residents.

"Anytime you bring dollars into a community this small, it has a huge impact,” said Congressmen Valadao. “These are dollars that wont have to tax the locals, raise rates on the locals, so it helps everyday, every single person no matter their situation."

Congressman Valadao is set to square off with Rudy Salas in the 2024 November election.

