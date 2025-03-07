A recent online consumer scam has targeted the home of a Delano woman

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A local Delano woman is in the process of selling her town home but instead, has become the center of a consumer scam after false rental listing has been popping up on multiple local Facebook pages.

Bobbie Eskew is a Delano resident who has recently become involved in an online consumer scam.

after posting her home for sale on Zillow, she found it listed for rent on a local Delano Facebook page.

The owner says this is a scam and they are not related to any of the online inquiries about her home being for rent.

On February 10, Bobbie Eskew listed her home for sale on a reputable website, but days later, imagine her shock to see her home for rent on a local Facebook page. It's been weeks since the initial posting and since then, it's only spread.

"I was just scrolling through and suddenly I see my condo on one of the Delano pages saying that it was up for rent for 1,050 a month with a 500 deposit,” said Eskew.

Eskew says she immediately reported this incident to the Delano Deals page as well as Facebook and after she found it was taken down, she assumed that would be the end of it, but that wasn't the case.

"After the open house, my real estate agent called and said 'Hey, your condos back up again' and I'm like what so I found it,” said Eskew. “They dropped it down to 850 a month with a 300 deposit."

Eskew says though she was able to get one post taken down, they just kept appearing on countless different Facebook pages, including the Cars for Sale in Delano CA page.

23ABC reached out to the page, one of the admins providing us with this statement,

"I have completely removed the house from the group and kicked out the member who was posting the false flag of the group. To the owner of the property, we do apologize for the situation. We will be cracking down on the group and finding out the details and removing any houses for rent or members that have been showing signs of a spam post."

We tried reaching out to the account behind these posts however we were not able to receive a response back.

According to Facebook Meta, in the fourth quarter of 2024, 3% of worldwide active monthly users represented fake accounts.

Eskew says it's a frustrating situation for her to be in however she says her main concerns revolve around the well being of other people who happen to see the post.

"I don't like to see people scammed and you know, money is hard to come by for a lot of people in Delano so, it's not right,” said Eskew.

To stay better informed on how to watch out for possible scams on Facebook, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

