Court documents against Mark DeRosia reveal case information

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Ex-Delano police chief Mark DeRosia is facing felony charges after a sting operation confirmed that DeRosia was engaging with an adult posing as a minor.



In March, Ex-Delano police chief Mark DeRosia was arrested in a sting operation where he allegedly contacted a minor for sex.

Officers created a Grindr profile setting the age at 18 but posing as a 15 year old named “Andrew."

DeRosia was later charged with contact and communication with a minor, intent to commit sex offenses and arranging a meeting with a minor.



Ex-police chief for the Delano Police Department Mark DeRosia was arrested in March of 2024 regarding connections with a supposed minor. However, court documents have now revealed exactly what happened during the sting operation against DeRosia.

On March 23, a sting operation was conducted against DeRosia. Officers created a Grindr profile setting the age at 18 but posing as a 15 year old named “Andrew.”

The operation took place over a three day span.

On the first day, police were able to make contact with DeRosia.

It’s revealed he later takes conversations with the supposed minor further. Most conversations are too graphic to share however responses from DeRosia include:

“I really want to be with you.”

“I can’t wait until you’re 18 either or 16 if they gave me guardianship of you”

“If we get caught I’m going to jail babe.”

On March 26, a Ramey Arrest warrant for DeRosia was approved by a judge from the Kern County Superior Court.

DeRosia was later taken into custody on the block of

Olive and Knudsen Drive.

DeRosia was charged with contact and communication with a minor, intent to commit sex offenses and arranging a meeting with a minor.

