DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano City Council Debate soon to take place hosted by the Delano Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to introduce all ten candidates to the public and make them better informed on who to vote for.

The Delano Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a city council debate prior to the November 5 election.

10 candidates will be running for office with only three open seats.

Debates like these have been done in the past, ran by Pastor David Vivas. However, since he's entered into the race, it's the first time the Delano chamber of commerce will be coordinating the event.

Driving down the streets of Delano you may have noticed an uptick in campaign signs. Names that may be familiar and others maybe not. So, a city council debate is about to take place to give you an idea on who to vote for.

There are almost a dozen candidates running for a seat on the city council meeting — however only three spots are open.

President for the Chamber of Commerce Sunshine Hernandez says she felt it was important to step in as they represent local businesses and want to bridge the gap between them and local politics.

“The information they have to provide will be important in their decision to as to who they’re voting for so I think if they only know them by name there’s not much to go buy so this gives them an opportunity to learn,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says questions will range from the local housing crisis, community growth and homelessness.

The chamber of commerce has asked me to moderate the debate.

Taking place on October 22 at 5:30 at the Hyatt Hotel, the event is free of charge but for those who aren’t able to attend it will be live streamed the event on my Facebook page for anyone interested.

