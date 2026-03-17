Delano City Council votes no on "Community First" ordinance

Council members voted no on the “Community First” ordinance, which essentially puts restrictions on how ICE operates within city limits. The question now… is what’s next.

It was a close vote at Monday night’s city council meeting, ending in a 3–2 decision against Mayor Ruiz’s proposed “Community First” ordinance.

The ordinance would have placed restrictions on how and where ICE operates on city property, requiring a valid judicial warrant.

As community members stepped up to the podium, some voiced their support.

“This ordinance is about public safety community trust, and it’s about putting the communities needs first,” said ACLU member Rosa Lopez.

Others, however, questioned whether the measure was necessary.

“We want the city to feel safe, my question is safe from who, the drug dealers, the murders?,” said Delano resident David Vivas.

One council member said they were hesitant to support the ordinance out of concern it could draw unwanted attention to the city, while another called it “a solution in search of a problem.”

Council members Alindajao, Nunez, and Morris ultimately voted against the ordinance.

And for some in the community, that outcome was deeply disappointing.

“Very sad, very sad, because I think they want to involve us in other things and are not providing a solution to something that is very important right now,” said Delano resident Marta Montiel.

Although it didn’t receive a passing vote, the mayor says he’s grateful that conversations have been started.

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