Delano City Council votes to rename Cesar Chavez properties

What started off as a mere discussion has now turned into action, as what was said during the latest city council meeting ultimately led to the decision to rename city properties that hold the name Cesar Chavez.

“It would really reaffirm all our citizens especially our students with Cesar Chavez High School that sexual assault shouldn’t be taken light heartedly,” said community member Danna Basurto.

Student from Cesar Chavez High School, Danna Basurto says she was glad to hear that her school would be going for a name change, even more excited when she heard the conversation made it to the city level.

Discussions to rename city properties with the name or portrayal of Cesar Chavez initially started at the April 6 council meeting, proposed by member Bryan Osorio.

“I think we should all have public spaces that share values we all align with and so I hope there’s some accountability with today’s discussion,” said Delano City Council Member Bryan Osorio.

Council members had the opportunity to hear from the public, some were in favor of the change.

“Our community is ready to make a change, our state and schools have already began to remove his name and image from murals and universities, what’s the city waiting for,” said Marivel Servin, Youth Healing Program Organizer for Loud for Tomorrow.

And others shared their disapproval.

“I regret that they want to pull his name from many public places, to me the man is an icon just like Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Delano community member Roberto Ibarra.

Affected areas in question include Cesar Chavez spray park, Cesar Chavez Lane, as well as the repainting of city murals that portray Cesar Chavez.

Staff recommended renaming Cesar Chavez Park back to Ellington Park, shortening Cesar Chavez Lane to “Chavez Lane,” and making changes to two murals—including painting one over and asking the original artist to modify another.

Ultimately, the motion to make these changes passed 5-0.

Although the decision to go through with the name changing was approved, a timeline of when these changes will occur is still unclear.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

