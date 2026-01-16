Delano Community Event Aims to Raise Awareness About Fentanyl

It doesn't look like much now, but come the weekend, Gorospe Barber Shop will be transformed into a fun family event. However, this event has a bigger goal, having fun while also learning about the dangers of fentanyl.

"I lost my brother to an overdose, I lost my mother to drug overdose, and I just recently lost two uncles to overdose — and I just know that a lot of people, whether they haven't been affected directly, they know someone who's been affected,” said Vincent Mike Gonzales, creator of the “Fight Against Fentanyl” Community Event.

Delano local Vincent Mike Gonzales says he's been on a mission for the past three years to try and prevent families from going through the same loss he has.

After starting out in Tulare, this will be the first time an event like this makes its way into the city. Gonzales says his "Fight Against Fentanyl" event will include music, raffles, free haircuts, and testimonies from those impacted.

"It's imperative that we let the community know that we've been affected that way we get the word out and spread awareness and also it lets people vent because if they hold that inside, it can break you,” said Gonzales.

The Delano Police Department says fentanyl remains a serious concern — even as local numbers show improvement.

Chief Jerry Nicholson says officers handled three fentanyl-related calls for service in 2025, compared to seven in 2024.

With no fentanyl-related deaths in Delano in 2025, Chief Nicholson credits both community outreach efforts and a $700,000 grant from Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

"It's allowed us to purchase equipment to investigate fentanyl related narcotics trafficking and overdose related cases,” said Chief Nicholson.

Countywide, the impact remains severe.

Data from the Kern County Coroner shows 189 confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in 2024 and 103 confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in 2025 with some cases are still pending.

For Gonzales, that's why events like this matter — combining education with community support in hopes of preventing future loss.

“I just want the community to know that there's help out there, that people do care and I just want to let everybody know that they're welcome to come by and even if you've never been affected by it, you can come out and listen to our testimonies and we'll appreciate you just opening up your ears and mind,” said Gonzales.

The “Fight Against Fentanyl” event will take place Saturday January 17th at 410 Cecil avenue from 12 pm to 4pm.

