Delano drivers warned as Hyundai and Kia models remain targets for theft across the nation

For some drivers, locking your doors may not be enough. Certain Hyundai and Kia models have become a target for thieves nationwide, and Delano is no exception.

According to Delano Police, commonly targeted models include the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, and Kia Optima made between 2010 and 2021.

Officials say the issue stems from the fact that many of these models were built without ignition immobilizers, a key anti-theft feature designed to prevent someone from starting the car without authorization.

While speaking with drivers around Delano, several Kia and Hyundai owners told 23ABC off camera they’ve heard about the spike in thefts and have considered adding extra security features, but haven’t taken that step yet.

Others said they haven’t personally been victims, but know neighbors or family members whose vehicles were stolen.

23ABC reached out to Hyundai and Kia for comment. Both companies say they are actively working to combat the theft trend and are offering free anti-theft software upgrades and additional security options for eligible drivers.

Kias full statement below:

“Kia has taken comprehensive action to enhance the security of its vehicles to prevent individuals from using methods of theft popularized on social media to steal or attempt to steal certain vehicle models that use a metal key to start. We’re continuing to strongly encourage eligible customers to receive the free software upgrade that we developed and rolled out to all local dealers over three years ago that is designed to restrict the operation of the vehicle’s ignition system should an individual attempt to steal a locked vehicle without the key. We’re encouraged that theft rates of these vehicle models in many cities have decreased as software upgrade installation rates have increased and Kia’s distribution of steering wheel locks to local law enforcement agencies and Kia owners has become more widespread. Kia will continue to work with law enforcement across the country to combat criminal car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it, and we remain fully committed to upholding vehicle security.”

Hyundai’s full statement below:

“Newer Hyundai vehicles have immobilizers and are not subject to the method of theft popularized on social media. For vehicles without immobilizers, Hyundai has taken several steps to help protect customers and support those affected by the theft method that gained attention on social media. These efforts include free anti-theft software upgrades, zinc ignition protectors and a settlement fund for eligible customers. Eligible customers may also receive a free zinc ignition protector, which provides an additional layer of protection against this theft method. Hyundai is not aware of any confirmed instances in which the software upgrade failed to perform as designed. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has described the upgrade as “extremely effective.” For the system to operate as intended, customers must lock their vehicles to activate the factory alarm and ignition-disabling feature and use the key fob to unlock the vehicle.We will continue to take meaningful action to support our customers and ensure peace of mind. For more information on the expanded zinc sleeve campaign, customers can visit the website at https://autoservice.hyundaiusa.com/ignitionprotector/ [autoservice.hyundaiusa.com]. For additional information on customer reimbursement for customers who had a theft/theft attempt after receiving the software upgrade, please visit the website at www.HKMultistateimmobilizersettlement.com [hkmultistateimmobilizersettlement.com].”

Though these brands are a common target, overall thefts have gone down statewide for the second year in a row, with a 31.4% decrease in thefts in Kern County according to CHP.

Owners are encouraged to take extra precautions, like parking in well-lit areas, locking their vehicles, using steering wheel locks, installing GPS trackers, and checking if their vehicle qualifies for a manufacturer software update.

As vehicle thefts continue to be a concern, it’s important to note that taking a few extra precautions could make your car a harder target.

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