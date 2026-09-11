Delano families receive food, essentials and more at community resource rally

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of Delano families lined up to receive what may just be a box of food to some but to others, it was source of support during difficult financial times.

As the line moved from one car to the next, so did the thank-you’s, from families grateful for a little extra help when they need it most.

“I’m excited today because they’re giving and I’m happy and thank you very much for the help you give us,” said recipient Felicia Pellar.

Thursday’s food distribution wasn’t like any other, each car waiting in line represents a family that was hand picked.

“For me, I feel like its good help because sometimes you need stuff and you don’t have it and its hard to have food in your house and stuff and its a good opportunity for everybody,” said recipient Marilyn Santana.

The resource rally held at Memorial Park on Thursday was in partnership with Niagara Cares, Feed the Children, and the Delano Union School District joined forces to distribute family care kits.

“We’re handing out 1,600 boxes, were supporting 1,600 residents today so that's 400 families that were touching knowing that they’re in a better place when they leave here today you know its not much but were doing what we can,” said volunteer Scott Morrison.

Volunteer Scott Morrison says families were able to receive two different types of boxes. One containing non-perishable food items equipped to feed a family for up to five days, and the other containing personal care products such as toiletries, everyday household necessities and even toys for children.

Each kit is designed to sustain a family of four. Hillary Hutchens with feed the children says this is now the second time they’ve come to Delano as inflation continues to tighten family budgets, especially at the grocery store.

“We know costs have risen and there’s a lot going on and thats why were here we want to provide a world where no child goes to bed hungry and this is one way we can do that,” said Hutchens.

With food insecurity continuing to impact millions across the nation, leaders say their mission is clear: strengthen local families, relieve financial pressure and ensure children have the nourishment and resources they need to grow, succeed and thrive.

Although it was a fairly quick stop for residents, volunteers say the hope is that the impact will last well beyond the distribution.

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