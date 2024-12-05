Delano holiday celebrations halted due to escaped inmate, schools also closed

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — It's now day three in the search for the escaped inmate out of Delano. Due to safety concerns, several holiday celebrations have been postponed, along with schools being closed.



California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issues statewide 'Be on the Lookout' advisory for escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez.

K-9 units and CDCR's Special Service Unit involved in search efforts.

Delano elementary schools closed, Christmas parade and tree lighting postponed.

Public urged to report any information on Hernandez to 911.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With no new information on the escaped inmate, this has put a pause in community plans. Yet, local law enforcement has only increased their efforts.

According to a statement given to 23ABC by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, a "Be on the Lookout" advisory has been put out to all law enforcement statewide. K-9's from the Mercedes Sheriff's Department are being utilized to help in the search. Efforts have also expanded to include the CDCR's Special Service Unit. These specially trained units are assigned to cases such as criminal apprehension of prison escapees as well as gang-related investigations.

Police are still considering the possibility of Hernandez being local. Because of this, the Delano Elementary School District has decided to close schools for a second day and the Delano Christmas parade and tree lighting have been postponed until December 10th and 11th.

As a reminder, Cesar Hernandez is described to be 5'5" weighing roughly 161 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

