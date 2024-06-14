Delano job fest attracts hundreds of community members

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — 71 vendors showed up to Cesar E. Chavez High School to participate in the Delano Job Fest. Making connections, and conducting interviews all in one day, with some people even leaving with a job.

From hospitals, to city jobs, there was a job opportunity available for everyone at the Delano Job Fest.

This was the second largest job fest of the year, with almost 700 community members in attendance.

For job seeker Yadira Hernandez who didn’t have a specific job in mind — she says this event allowed her to interact with different career choices and envision possible futures.

“I’m Angel Contreras here with Ruby Rivera your neighborhood reporter,” said job seeker Angel Contreras.

Contreras was one of the many people I met during the Delano job fest.

He tells me that enjoyed Thursday’s event since he able to network in a more efficient way.

During the job fest, community members had the opportunity to connect with employers, share their resumes, and have the opportunity to be interviewed — with some even leaving with a secured job.

“I didn’t expect the amount of like various kinds of jobs there were,” said job seeker Sarah Aguirre. “There’s so many like internships, healthcare roles, teaching roles, maintenance roles it was really like jobs for everyone so I really appreciated that a lot.

Aguirre says although she didn’t know what to expect, she was pleasantly surprised.

According to event officials, the Delano job fest brought in a total of 71 different vendors.

“I’m an agricultural worker. I tend to work with my parents in agriculture but lately this year agricultural work has been very low,” said Hernandez. “So, I’d rather look for a full time job where I can help my parents with bills and any other food items they need.”

Aguirre says looking for a job at the event was very easy and is grateful knowing that her hometown was able to provide an opportunity like this.

“It shows how much like a community can grow and evolve throughout time because obviously growing up here you don’t see as many opportunities and getting older and seeing this be offered knowing it couldn’t be like offered to older generations is like pretty amazing,” said Aguirre.

The next job fest will be taking place in Mojave on September 19th. For more information on online resources, click here.

