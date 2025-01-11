Delano lends helping hand to giving community member

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano resident Trini Jacobo is known for her giving heart. Being the leader of a non-profit dedicated to helping out women in need. Now, the community has decided to turn the tables.



Trini Jacobo is very well known within the Delano community. Being a member of the American Legion and leading the H.O.W dinners every month.

At some of these events, Trini has been able to raise up to $20,000 for some families.

Once the news got out of Trini’s sons passing, the legion got to work. Setting up a luncheon donation drive for Trini, selling $15 dollar plates on Thursday January 9th.

On Thursday, the American legion was filled with community volunteers. Some cooking, some packing, and some even making deliveries. All of their efforts were in the name of one woman who has touched the lives of many.

To raise money for a beloved community member, $15 lunch plates were sold. However many of those who came we’re leaving up to $100 followed by “keep the change”.

“I had one lady that bought 6 plates and she made one check over $20 and then she gave an additional donation of $100. If that doesn’t tell you the type of person she is, I’m just amazed,” said volunteer Nora Perez.

Trini Jacobo has been a helping hand for many and a friend to even more in the city of Delano. Volunteer Nora Perez says when the news broke out that she had lost her son, the community didn’t hesitate to set up Trini’s luncheon.

Jacobo has been the leader of the “Helping One Woman” Delano chapter non profit for the past 12 years, setting up a dinner for a woman in need every month.

“The legion did a HOW dinner for me when my husband passed away from cancer in 2021,” said Perez. “She didn’t know me you know but she has such a heart of gold so in these times you need your community and she’s always been there for countless of people.”

And the community didn’t disappoint, organizer Dee Tinkle Hardesty says within the first hour they knew it was only going to get bigger.

“We’re actually having to remake a lot of items that we thought would carry us way into the day but we’ve had such a great turnout we’ve ended up making more rice and making more beans,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty says they were anticipating for 300 plates but by the end of the day, they sold over 400 plates, all for Trini.

All donations have been totaled up and was given to Jacobo and her family the night of the donation drive and will be utilized for funeral expenses.

