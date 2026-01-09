Delano man uplifting local athletes one photo at a time

You may have heard of Delano Now, a local online publication that’s been around for years. Now, the founders’ son is following in his parents’ footsteps, creating his own media platform that also gives back to local athletes.

Whether it’s gathering photos for his website, or capturing highlights to share online — Aidan Garaygordobil has been telling Delano’s sports stories for nearly six years through his own platform, Delano Sports Media.

What started as a high school hobby quickly grew into something bigger.

“I would say after the Kennedy title run in 2022, it surpassed 3,500 followers and at that point I was getting people who were following me from Fresno, Bakersfield, all around the valley and it quickly became much bigger than just a Delano platform," said Garaygordobil.

From football and basketball to soccer and wrestling, Garaygordobil covers nearly every sport in town.

And his commitment shows… making the drive from Fresno back to Delano one to sometimes three times a week.

Writing articles and creating short form videos, he tells me he’s not in it for the recognition, but for something more personal.

“A lot of the media often overlooks Delano in favor of the other cities and so I stopped myself and said I want to provide as much free content as possible for my city and I don’t mind wasting the gas," said Garaygordobil.

But after nearly six years of preserving memories, Garaygordobil realized he wanted to do more than document—he wanted to create opportunities.

“In July I started exploring how to create a non profit, how to start something that would become a scholarship foundation started the paperwork and now were working toward getting scholarships not only for athletes but for students in the Delano district that are interested in pursuing careers in media and higher education," said Garaygordobil.

And that’s how the Delano Sports Foundation came to be.

Partnering with the Delano Joint Union High School District, two students from each high school will have the chance to earn a $500 scholarship, funded through support from the community.

“What I want to do is just pay it forward and keep trying to really inspire the next generation of kids and really help as many people as I can, while I can," said Garaygordobil.

Donations to the scholarship foundation are being accepted until the end of May. With the goal of preserving Delano sports memories while also helping local students chase their dreams.

