Delano mayor calls for ordinance that would make parts of the city an ICE-free zone

Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz is requesting a "Community First" ordinance that would prohibit ICE agents from conducting operations in libraries, parks, and city-owned buildings.
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Calling for action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Mayor proposed a new ordinance that would make certain parts of the city off-limits to ICE agents.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz announced he plans to request the ordinance be placed on the agenda for the council’s next meeting.

The ordinance, called Community First, and would essentially make certain places in Delano ICE-free zones — including libraries, parks, and city-owned buildings — prohibiting ICE agents from conducting operations there.

During the meeting, the mayor stated, “The reason I’m bringing this forward is simple: to protect our community and put our residents first—period. In Delano, we believe that every family should feel safe reporting crime, seeking help in an emergency, accessing basic city services without fear.”

If adopted, Delano would be the first city in Kern County to have an ICE-free zone. Other cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, already have similar measures in place.

The item is expected to appear on the March 16 city council agenda.

