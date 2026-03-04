Delano Mayor considers “ICE-Free” policy to restrict immigration enforcement on city property

Just a little more than a year ago, Kern County was ground zero for immigration enforcement, causing widespread fear among immigrant communities.

Now, the mayor of Delano wants to take a preventive step to help his community stay safe. Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz plans on introducing

what’s commonly referred to as an “Ice-Free” ordinance in the city.

“So this is one example, they can technically come in here, but as far as doing immigration operations in here, it would not be allowed under the policy unless there is a valid judicial warrant,” said Delano Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.

"It’s commonly referred to as ICE-free zones, but under federal law, we know cities can’t make places “ICE free”.

The ordinance builds on the California Values Act, also known as SB54, which limits how local law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal immigration authorities like ICE.

Mayor Ruiz says the intent is to limit the city's involvement with ICE.

“This ordinance is called community first because we want to put our community first,” said Mayor Ruiz. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot enter city property. It just means that we can dictate how our property is being used.”

In other words, the proposed ordinance means ICE cannot use city-owned facilities such as community centers and parking lots to stage immigration enforcement, unless they have a judicial warrant.

Delano resident Ramon Alcala says he’s for the ordinance because he doesn’t agree with ICE’s actions.

“I have been here 55 years, and I have never seen the things that were seeing today,” said Alcala.

If approved, Delano would become the first city in Kern to have this ordinance.

Other cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco, all have similar ordinances in place.

Mayor Ruiz says his goal with the ordinance is overall safety for his community.

"As our constitution says it is we the people this is our government and this policy will reinforce that let our community know that this is their country and they belong here regardless of their immigration status,” said Mayor Ruiz.

The community first ordinance is expected go up for a vote at the March 16th city council meeting.

