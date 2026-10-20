Delano Mayor Solorio-Ruiz speaks out as ICE enforcement fears grow across Central Valley

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — ICE enforcement across the Central Valley has left many families fearful and searching for answers. Now, Delano Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz is speaking out, calling on local leaders to stand up for the communities they serve.

“What good is a title if you’re too afraid to use your voice and what good is public service if you remain silent,” Ruiz said.

It’s a message that speaks to the responsibility Mayor Ruiz says comes with public office, especially at a time when Delano community members may be looking to their leaders for reassurance, support, and answers.

“Children who should be worrying about learning and growing are instead worrying about whether their parents will come home,” said Ruiz. “Parents who should be worrying about providing for their families are instead wondering if their families will be torn apart.”

With fear and confusion growing across the community, Ruiz took his message to City Hall, which he calls “the people’s house,” to make his position clear.

But he wasn’t alone.

Councilmember Bryan Osorio, members of the United Farm Workers (UFW), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and community supporters were also in attendance, making their voices heard.

UFW President Teresa Romero said that as fear grows, she believes change starts with the upcoming November 3 election.

“We have in congress right now for this district David Valadao, he has not said a word about the people that are being taken and those people and the children are his constituents. It is important that we select the people that are going to represent us,” Romero said.

The conference comes just days after a spike in ICE sightings and confirmed detentions was reported across Arvin, Bakersfield, and McFarland.

For Ruiz, speaking out is about making sure community members know they have leaders willing to advocate for them.

“We can’t stay quiet, our community deserves leaders who will put them first, leaders who are going to use their titles to say enough is enough,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz says his message to constituents is simple: they are not alone, and they have rights.

“According to the United States constitution, regardless of immigration status, you have rights in the United States of America,” Ruiz said.

While no ICE sightings have been confirmed in Delano, reports continue across the county as families navigate uncertainty surrounding immigration enforcement.

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