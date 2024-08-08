Delano Mosquito Abatement District is conducting their annual "WALS" spray

DELANO, Calif. (KERO — The Wide Area Larvicide Spray intends to make mosquito season a bit less stressful. Chemicals target the larval stage and the treatment uses a low volume spray equipment mounted on a truck.



It’s called a Wide Area Larvicide Spray or “WALS”. It’s an approach to larvae control using natural occurring bacterium to kill the mosquito larvae in water sources.

District will be treating the selected area with Vectobac WDG. A mosquito larvicide that contains naturally occurring and environmentally compatible bacteria.



The spraying will take place Wednesday night from 10:00 P.M. to 3:00 A.M. Affected areas are West of Clark St., South of Cecil Ave., North of Garces Hwy., and East of Hiett Ave.

Mosquito season is here and while you go out and buy bug repellent, the Delano Mosquito Abatement District is taking it one step further to keep families free of bites and potential diseases.

"We have been doing this for the past two years here in Delano,” said District Manager Jay Thao. “This approach allows the district to target these cryptic sources in people's backyards."

Thao with the district says they utilize a Wide Area Larvicide Spray or "WALS".

A process that occurs throughout the summer months to help keep mosquitos at bay, and since starting it, Thao says they've already seen progress.

"Last year, mosquitos were very very high because of all the excess rainwater from the mountains,” said Thao. “This year, we are back down to our average, right around 20-30 mosquitos per trap."

Thao tells me it's the second spray out of the required six that has occurred.

Spray areas are determined based on mosquito activity, in this case, it's the west side of town.

The spray will occur August 7th from 10 pm to 3 am in the Almond Tree Way area just West of Clark St., South of Cecil Ave., North of Garces Hwy., and East of Hiett Ave.

Though there is no need for residents to prepare for the spray there are things people can do to keep mosquitos away.

"Protect yourself when you are outside, use mosquito repellent, police your backyard, and don't leave any standing water outside that mosquitos can breed in.” said Thao.

Those who reside in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors during the duration of the spray.

Call the district at (661) 725-3114 if you have more questions.

